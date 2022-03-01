Daily e-way bills at highest level in February

The daily e-way bills for the week ended February 27 was at a whopping 26.14 lakh, about 8% higher than 24.27 lakh in the previous week.

The daily e-way bills generated for inter-state trade in goods under the goods & services tax (GST) regime stood at 24.47 lakh in the first 27 days of February, the highest since the system was rolled out in September 2018, reflecting an uptick in commerce.

The daily e-way bills for the week ended February 27 was at a whopping 26.14 lakh, about 8% higher than 24.27 lakh in the previous week. Total e-way bills till February 27 was at 6.6 crore. E-way bills generation is a proxy of GST revenues.

Gross GST collections came in at `1.41 lakh crore in January (December sales), the highest mop-up in the history of the comprehensive indirect tax that was launched in July 2017. The GST collections could be around Rs 1.3 lakh crore for February (January sales) going by the recent trend.

Bills generation at 7.35 crore in October was the highest monthly data, thanks to a spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders.