Daily e-way bill generation picks up pace in October

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the goods and services tax (GST) system came in at 24.2 lakh for the week ended October 10, 17.65% higher than the daily average for the week ended September 12, reflecting uptick in economic activities after beginning of the festival season.
The daily average for the first ten days of October was 22.21 lakh, 1.9% lower than the daily average of September. Going by the recent weekly trends, the daily average is expected to pick up further for October when data for the full month is captured. Between October 1 and 10, as many as 2.22 crore e-way bills were generated. Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.79 crore in September from 6.59 crore in August and from 6.42 crore in July.
Higher e-way bills generation is reflected in higher GST revenues. GST collections came in at `1.17 lakh crore in September (largely August transactions), up 23% on-year and 4.5% on-month, signalling a sustained pick-up in trade and commerce.
