Daily e-way bill generation declines 5.4%

E-way bill generations stood at 3.32 crore in the first 16 days of January with a daily average of 20.7 lakh. The daily e-way bill generation rose 13% on month to 23.1 lakh in December compared with 20.38 lakh in November.

Daily e-way bill generation under the goods and services tax (GST) system stood at 21.1 lakh for the week ended January 16, 5.4% lower than in the previous week, reflecting a moderation in goods dispatches.

With Covid cases surging after the spread of the Omicron variant and restrictions imposed in many parts of the country, the shipments got impacted in January.

E-way bill generation was 7.16 crore for December, the second-highest monthly data since the online system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, reflecting an uptick in demand during the year-end. October e-way bills at 7.35 crore were the highest monthly number thanks to a spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders. E-way bills fell to a five-month low in November as demand moderated after the festivities.

Higher e-way bills generation gets reflected in higher GST revenues. Gross GST collections came in at about `1.3 lakh crore in December (November transactions) despite a 17% on month reduction in e-way bills generated in November due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration. The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely exceed December collections by a decent margin.