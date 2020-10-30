Cutting back: Budget spend down 26% in September

Only recently has the FM announced Rs 25,000-crore spike in FY21 Budget capex from estimated Rs 4.1 lakh crore.

Stimulus plans are afoot, but the Centre’s expenditure progressively declined since June peak, to contract by a steep 26% on year in September.

