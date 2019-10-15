Eye on the world market: CBIC pitches in to make Indian exports price competitive, boost manufacturing

CBIC has streamlined the process for manufacturing in the bond warehouses.

Customs Act of 1962: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Customs Department have launched a revamped scheme to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme – Make in India – to boost manufacturing in the country. Under the revamped scheme, the government has streamlined the existing provisions for manufacturing goods in a custom bonded warehouse. Now importers can import both input material and capital goods and carry out manufacturing activity at the Customs bonded warehouse and the payment of import duty will be deferred. The manufactured goods will be free from payment of any kind of duty or interest if they are exported. It will improve the liquidity of the companies and make Indian export price competitive in the international market, said SK Majumdar, former chairman of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC).

Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962 allows manufacturing activity in a customs bonded warehouse.

“The unit can import goods (both inputs and capital goods) under a customs duty deferment program. The duties are fully remitted if the processed goods are exported,” said the ministry of finance in a statement.

“There will be no interest liability and units will benefit through improved liquidity,” it added.

Big boost to manufacturing in Customs warehouses

CBIC has further streamlined the entire process of registration and obtaining approvals to improve the ease of doing business. There will be a single application-cum-approval form and a single digital account. And the concerned Commissioner of Customs will be single point for granting approval and oversee the operations of such units.

And there is no geographical limitation on where such units can be set up.

“This will increase the ease of doing business,” former CBEC Chairman SK Majumdar told Financial Express Online.

The scheme would also enable efficient capacity utilization as there is no limit on the quantum of clearances that can be exported or cleared to the domestic market.

“It’s a good scheme. It will improve the ease of doing business and it will definitely bring down the cost of goods and make them price competitive in the export market,” said SK Majumdar.

“It will all depend on how it is implemented, monitored and supervised,” he added.

CBIC has also collaborated with Invest India to launch a dedicated micro-website for providing information and promoting the scheme and for the facilitation of investors.