Currency situation normal, all ATMs functioning well says Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg

The currency situation is completely normal and ATMs are working well across the country, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said today. (Representative photo)

The currency situation is completely normal and ATMs are working well across the country, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said today. Adequate amount of currency is available across the country and there are no reports of shortage now, he told reporters here. It is to be noted that five-six states faced currency shortage last month, prompting the government and the RBI to take various steps to ease the situation. “For last few days in fact we are seeing net increase in the currency. In last 3-4 days there is surplus deposit of Rs 4,000 crore.

With regard to fiscal deficit, he said it has been going on very smoothly. “The growth parameters are also very sound, macro economic parameters also continue to be very sound, the inflation is within the range. So on the macro-economic front the economy continues to do well and we have no downward revision on growth or upward revision on fiscal deficit,” he said. “So none of those things are worrying despite whatever changes on the yield etc have taken place. We have continued with our programme on borrowings without interruptions,” he added.