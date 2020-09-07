Crude output dips 6.1% in FY21, gas hit harder

Domestic natural gas production declined sharply by 14.2% over the period. Imports of natural gas in the form of LNG fell by 7.7% while consumption of natural gas was down 11.1% on a y-o-y basis.
Domestic crude oil production fell by 6.1% during FY21 (April-July). India imported 419 million barrels of crude during FY21 (April-July) compared to 549 mb in FY20 (April-July), a fall of 23.7%. Domestic oil consumption saw a decline of 21.4% y-o-y.
Domestic natural gas production declined sharply by 14.2% over the period. Imports of natural gas in the form of LNG fell by 7.7% while consumption of natural gas was down 11.1% on a y-o-y basis.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.