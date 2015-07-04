Crop sowing keeps pace with monsoon

Sowing activity usually gathers pace in the later part of June. (Reuters)

The kharif or summer crop sowing until Friday was 57% higher than the year-ago period because of widespread distribution of rains in June, brightening the prospect of robust production of a number of crops. Until last week, the sowing level was 23% higher than the corresponding period a year ago. Sowing activity usually gathers pace in the later part of June. According to an agriculture ministry official, although the monsoon has slowed in the last few days, rainfall being 16% more than “normal” in June has helped boost kharif sowing.

With the exception of jute, other major kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton have witnessed a rise in sowing area compared with last year.

What is heartening is that the biggest jump in kharif sowing area is in case of pulses and oilseeds, the shortfall of which is met by imports.

The kharif sowing of rice, which constitutes around 80% of the total annual production of the cereal, has witnessed a marginal increase. Rains across the paddy growing areas during July and August would be critical.

Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department data, the quantum of average monsoon rainfall across the country during June 1-July 3 has been 201.8 millimetres, which is above the normal by 7% from the benchmark of 189 millimetres arrived at on the basis of a 50-year average of rainfall.

