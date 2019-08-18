Credit demand subdued, economy needs stimulus: SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said credit demand remains subdued and there is a need for stimulus in the economy.
State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday said credit demand remains subdued and there is a need for stimulus in the economy. Though lack of credit demand exists in the economy, there is no supply-side constraint as the public sector banks are more or less well-capitalised, he said. “Demand for credit in the economy is subdued. There is a need for stimulus in the economy”, Kumar told reporters here.
He was in the city to attend the multi-level consultation programme with the branch managers of SBI in the region. “There is no supply-side constraint. More or less, the public sector banks are well capitalised and bank rates also moderated,” he said. Kumar hoped that monsoon will have a positive impact. Increased spending by the government and the upcoming festival season would boost demand, Kumar added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.