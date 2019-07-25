CPSU solar tender gets dismal response

The CPSU scheme was meant to give “a push to Make-in-lndia by encouraging government producers to procure solar cells and modules from domestic manufacturers”.

The Centre’s invitation to set up 2,000 MW of solar power plants by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSU) has attracted dismal interest from the government companies. According to sources, the Solar Energy Corporation of India has received bids from only six firms offering to build less than 1,200 MW capacity under the scheme. The CPSU scheme was meant to give “a push to Make-in-lndia by encouraging government producers to procure solar cells and modules from domestic manufacturers”.

The tender was the first tranche of the scheme which aims to set up 12,000 MW of solar capacity by government companies within FY23. The Cabinet has already sanctioned a viability gap funding support of Rs 8,580 crore towards this scheme, capped at Rs 70 lakh per MW.

Domestic solar module makers were looking forward to this scheme as one of the major sources of demand as about 88% of all module requirement in India is met through imported component, mainly Chinese, as these products are 8-10% cheaper than Indian counterparts. Major domestic solar manufacturers are Tata Power Solar, Mundra Solar (Adani), Vikram Solar and Waaree Energies.

Power procured from projects under CPSU scheme will have to be consumed by the government entities only, in line with Article III:8(a) of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) , 1994, which permits governments to purchase domestic products preferentially and do not violate World Trade Organization norms. The imposition of the safeguard duty imposed in July last year on solar module imports from China and Malaysia and ‘developed countries’ has reduced imports of these product by 44% to $2.2 billion in FY19.

However, the industry attributed the main reason to this decrease to lower capacity additions. The country added 6.5 GW of solar plants in FY19 compared to 9.4 GW in FY18. Only 11.6 GW of solar tenders were bid out in FY19, against the 50 GW initially floated.

Though falling by more than 50%, China remained the largest source of solar cells in FY19 with imports worth $1.7 billion. However, imports have risen exponentially from other countries with Singapore ($126 million), Vietnam ($92 million) and Thailand ($55 million) recording annual growth rates of 350%, 583% and 625%, respectively, in FY19.