CPSE purchases via government e-marketplace portal hit record Rs 45,971 crore in FY22

In a first, central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) have turned out to be the biggest buyers on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, pipping central government ministries/departments and states.

CPSEs bought goods and services worth Rs 45,971 crore through the GeM portal in FY22, having recorded a massive 553% jump from a year before, GeM chief executive PK Singh told FE. About 80% of the purchases comprised goods and 20% services.

Interestingly, at Rs 1,714 crore, their purchases in the first 13 days of the current fiscal have exceed those in the entire FY20 (See the chart). This suggests the growing acceptability of the GeM portal among state-run firms. Of course, the government’s directive to them to procure via GeM has boosted the purchase volume as well.

State governments and related entities bought goods and services worth a record Rs 31,175 crore in FY22, having accounted for roughly a third of the total procurement of more than Rs 1 trillion on the portal. The rest of the procurement is by the central government.

BHEL led the pack of CPSEs with a procurement of Rs 3,911 crore, followed by ONGC (Rs 3,808 crore), National Aluminium Company (Rs 3,184 crore), GAIL India (Rs 2,593 crore), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Rs 1,738 crore), OIL India (Rs 1,266 crore), NTPC (Rs 1,166 crore), Hindustan Aeronautics (Rs 1,164 crore), Bhilai Steel Plant (Rs 1,103 crore) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (Rs 1,077 crore).

Given that CPSEs procure in large volumes (in many cases, the products and services they purchase are expensive as well), they are expected to continue to be the dominant buyers on the portal unless various state governments and public-sector units under them resort to massive buying.

The GeM portal was launched in August 2016, as the Centre wanted to improve transparency in purchases of various goods and services by all the central government ministries, departments and public-sector firms and state governments, apart from providing a new-age platform for official procurement. Sellers range from small business to large companies.

Procurement by states through the GeM portal is voluntary, while it has been made mandatory for central government ministries/departments and PSUs under them. More importantly, as industry executives have often said, states and CPSEs that seek to adopt better transparency in its public procurement will choose the portal for transactions.

The GeM portal offers a wide range of products — from office stationery and vehicles to computers and office furniture. Services like transportation, logistics and waste management are also provided through sellers on the portal.