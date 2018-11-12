CPSE dividends: Government may net 20% less than budgeted

Some PSUs, including those in the oil sector, are asking for a special waiver from the dividend and buyback obligations this year citing their capex needs.

With liberal payouts as dividend and buybacks over the last two years, the central public sector undertakings’ (CPSE) cash surpluses have depleted considerably, so it is likely that their aggregate divided transfers to the government this year would be some Rs 10,000 crore or about 20% less than the budgeted Rs 52,500 crore.

However, the government is keeping the pressure on some of these companies to buy back their shares as its disinvestment revenue is faltering. The government may raise anywhere between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore through the CPSE buyback route this fiscal, according to sources privy to the discussions in this regard.

Some PSUs, including those in the oil sector, are asking for a special waiver from the dividend and buyback obligations this year citing their capex needs.

Last year, dividend payouts by some CPSEs exceeded their net profits. Coal India, for instance, paid Rs 10,242 crore as dividend to its shareholders plus 20% tax on the dividend (which again goes to the Centre’s kitty) in FY18. The dividend amount itself was 110% of the miner’s net profit for the year. In the previous year also, Coal India’s combined outgo to meet dividend and buyback obligations was higher than its net profit. Coal India is again a candidate to buyback this year, despite its surplus cash being just Rs 488 crore, down from Rs 4,465 crore in FY16.

NMDC, Nalco, ONGC, NHPC and Oil India are among other state-owned companies, which had announced huge dividends in the last two years and therefore depleted their cash surpluses. (see chart).

“Either we can pay dividend or undertake buyback. Doing both will be tough this year,” an executive in one of the oil PSU told FE, on condition of anoonymity.

Thirteen CPSEs, including NTPC, Coal India, NMDC, BHEL, NHPC, SJVN, NLC India, KIOCL, HAL, NBCC, NALCO and Cochin Shipyard, have been asked to buy back their own shares this year. Buybacks by CPSEs boosted the exchequer by `18,963 crore in FY17 and Rs 5,340 crore in FY18.

The higher CPSE dividends to shareholders in the last two years can be attributed to the guidelines issued in 2016 which said every PSU would pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax or 5% of the net worth, whichever is higher, against 30% of PAT or 30% of government equity prior to that.

After consultations, even higher dividend targets were set informally for some PSUs. While companies, including Coal India and NMDC, paid high dividends as their capex requirements were low, some including ONGC, Oil India and Nalco gave high dividends despite huge capex needs. As a result, PSUs’ dividend payout to the Centre rose 70% y-o-y to `51,852 crore in FY17.

The government also mandated every CPSE with a net worth of above Rs 2,000 crore and cash and bank balance of over Rs 1,000 crore to exercise the option to buy back a portion of their shares with effect from FY17 after factoring in their capex plans.

Buybacks and liberal dividends have depleted the surplus cash of the PSUs from Rs 2,63,502 crore in FY16 to Rs 1,94,802 crore in FY17.