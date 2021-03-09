  • MORE MARKET STATS

CPSE assets sale to bring about paradigm shift in infrastructure: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By: |
March 9, 2021 8:29 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2021-22 Budget speech had said monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

CPSE assets sale to bring about paradigm shift in infrastructure: Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also underlined the government's resolve for value creation and improvement in the productivity of brownfield infrastructure assets via innovative instruments. (AP Photo/File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said monetisation of CPSE assets is based on the principle of value creation for the government and investors and would bring about a paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation and maintenance.

Chairing the National Workshop with the states/UTs on Asset Monetisation organised by Niti Aayog, the minister sought the collaboration of states for the holistic development of infrastructure.

Related News

She said India can become a USD 5 trillion economy, while striking the right balance between fiscal imperatives and socio-economic welfare, through active collaboration between the public and private sector.

“Asset Monetisation needs to be viewed not just as a funding mechanism, but as an overall strategy for bringing about a paradigm shift in infrastructure augmentation and maintenance,” she added.

Sitharaman also underlined the government’s resolve for value creation and improvement in the productivity of brownfield infrastructure assets via innovative instruments.

Observing that asset monetisation is based on the principle of Value Creation for Government and investors, she said, “Our vision for Infrastructure is ultimately of, for and by our States. Without whose collaboration, holistic development of infrastructure is neither feasible nor impactful”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said that 100 under-utilised or unutilised assets with public sector units (PSUs), such as those in the oil and gas and power sectors, will be monetised, creating Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investment opportunities.

Sitharaman in her 2021-22 Budget speech had said monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

“A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors,” she had said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Nirmala Sitharaman
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. CPSE assets sale to bring about paradigm shift in infrastructure Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1E-invoice mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover from April 1
2GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM
3Government says private companies developed 38 farm markets in last 3 years