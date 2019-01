CPI inflation falls to 18-month low; declines to 2.19% in December

Retail inflation had cooled to 18-month low in November last year. (Reuters)

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in December dropped to 18-month low of 2.19 per cent versus 2.33 per cent in November amid sliding prices of fruits, vegetables and fuel, according to official data released Monday. Retail inflation had cooled to 18-month low in November last year, lowest since July 2017.

Consumer food price index is recorded down at 2.51 per cent versus 2.61 percent (MoM). Similarly, vegetables inflation has eased 16.14 per cent when compared to 15.59 per cent (MoM).

The food inflation remained in the negative zone at 2.51 per cent compared to (-) 2.61 per cent in the November. The rate of price rise in vegetables, fruits and protein-rich eggs continued to fall. Fuel and light inflation was 4.54 per cent in December, down from 7.39 per cent in November.

Earlier today, the WPI-based inflation data released by the government showed that it fell to 8-month low in December falling to 3.80 per cent from 4.64 per cent in November amid decline in fuel and food items, government data released Monday showed. Wholesale food inflation surged to 0.07 percent as against a -1.96 percent in November 2018.

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released last well showed how factory production stood at 0.5 per cent in November, the slowest growth rate posted since June 2017.