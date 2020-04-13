CPI inflation falls back within RBI’s relief zone; check which commodities are still pinching pockets

The food inflation growth also fell from 10.81 per cent in February to 8.76 per cent in March 2020. (Bloomberg image)

Prices of household items in the month of March grew at a 4-month low pace of 5.9 per cent. The CPI inflation has returned to RBI’s comfort zone of less than 6 per cent, after four months. In February, the retail inflation grew at 6.58 per cent, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). The food inflation growth also fell from 10.81 per cent in February to 8.76 per cent in March 2020. However, the prices of vegetables, pulses and its products have risen by more than 15 per cent in the month of March.

Retail inflation in the country is expected to remain below the RBI’s benchmark of 4 per cent in the coming year. This has the potential to give an opportunity to the MPC to provide more relief measures in order to restore confidence of producers, consumers, investors, and savers. As a consequence of COVID-19, aggregate demand may weaken and ease core inflation further while heightened volatility in financial markets could also have a bearing on inflation, RBI added.

However, the unseasonal rains, if any, and COVID-19 related supply-side disruptions in the food sector pose an upside risk to the inflation trajectory in the current fiscal. Meanwhile, the exact outlook for inflation is still uncertain. “The impact of COVID-19 on inflation is ambiguous, with a possible decline in food prices likely to be offset by potential cost-push increases in prices of non-food items due to supply disruptions,” RBI said in its April’s Monetary Policy report.