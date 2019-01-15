CPI inflation at 18-month low, boosts chances of dovish policy

Retail inflation hit an 18-month trough of 2.19% in December 2018 and wholesale price inflation touched an eight-month low of 3.80%, as a deflation in food articles persisted and price pressure in fuel eased due to softening crude oil rates.
Retail inflation hit an 18-month trough of 2.19% in December 2018 and wholesale price inflation touched an eight-month low of 3.80%, as a deflation in food articles persisted and price pressure in fuel eased due to softening crude oil rates.
The slowdown in price gauges bolsters chances of a change in the monetary policy committee’s stance from “calibrated tightening” to “neutral” in its next meeting in early February, if not a rate cut yet, given RBI governor Shaktikanta Das’ focus on growth, analysts say.
Some expect a rate cut by as early as April.
The plunge in industrial production growth in November 2018 to a 17-month low, due to a contraction in capital and consumer goods, could also weigh on the MPC decision. The panel has raised the benchmark lending rate twice this fiscal by a total of 50 basis points (the last being in June 2018).
READ ALSO: Bajaj Finance slapped with Rs 1 crore penalty by RBI; here’s why
The deflation in food articles at both wholesale and retail levels suggests farm distress is yet to subside meaningfully. This poses a grave challenge for the poll-bound government, which is expected to resort to further policy measures to alleviate pains of farmers. It also signals the government’s promise of ensuring a 50% profit to farmers over costs for a range of crops may not have been backed by adequate procurement. Deflation in food has also offset the negative impact of sticky core inflation on the headline CPI.
READ ALSO: Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal books $21 million ride in Ola
“This (lower inflation) paves way for the MPC to not just change its stance to neutral but also mull over a possible rate cut. The inflation trajectory looks below 4% over the next quarter,” said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank. Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 50 basis points rate cut only in the first half of FY19.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.