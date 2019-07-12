Inflation, factory output LIVE updates: CPI, IIP data later today; may show double trouble for economy

CPI Index June 2019 India Live: The better performance by mining and power generation sectors helped the factory production to rise in

CPI Index June 2019 India Live:Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation data for June would be released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) later Friday. Even the factory production or index of industrial production (IIP) data for May would be announced today. The retail inflation for May inched up to 3.05 per cent from 2.92 per cent in April, on account of rise in vegetable prices, even as prices remained comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India’s target level of 4 per cent. On the other hand, IIP rose by 3.4 per cent in April 2019 as against the levels in April 2018. The better performance by mining and power generation sectors helped the factory production to rise in April. A Reuters Poll has predicted an eight-month high retail inflation in June, while the CNBC-TV18 predicts June retail inflation to rise to 3.19 per cent. The industrial output for May is expected to be mostly unchanged at 3.3 per cent, according to CNBC-TV 18 poll.