Covid stimulus package: PMGKY beneficiaries receive Rs 53,248-crore assistance

On March 26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the PMGKY for the poor to help them fight the battle against coronavirus. (File image)

Financial assistance amounting to Rs 53,248 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 42 crore beneficiaries as on June 2 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). On March 26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the PMGKY for the poor to help them fight the battle against coronavirus. The package was a mix of fresh sops, front-loading of some of the planned expenditures and utilisation of some of the autonomous funds (having no implication on the Budget) at the state/district level.

By front-loading the PM-Kisan, the Centre has transferred Rs 16,394 crore as the first instalment of Rs 2,000 to each of the 8.19 crore farmers as on Tuesday. Under the scheme, the Centre has been providing Rs 6,000 to each farmer spread over three equal instalments in a year.

It also transferred Rs 500 to each of the 20.6 crore women Jan Dhan account holders, involving an outgo of Rs 20,344 crore. To give support to building and other construction workers, Rs 4,313 crore was transferred to 2.3 crore beneficiaries.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 8.58 crore free cooking gas cylinders worth Rs 8,488 crore have been delivered.