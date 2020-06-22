Covid effect? Major ports volumes at lowest since Feb 2015

While container volumes improved sequentially in May from the multi-year lows recorded in April, the decline rate was still a steep 36% y-o-y (in TEU terms).

Major port volumes came in at 45.4 mnt (-23% y-o-y) in May, sequentially the lowest since February 2015.

The volume decline was led by a sharp fall in coal (-39% y-o-y) and container volumes (-33% y-o-y, in tonnage terms).

