Covid crisis: UP CM says no plans to impose fresh taxes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ruled out any plans of the state government to levy new taxes to overcome the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Talking to mediapersons in a virtual press conference, he said his government has restarted economic activities and it has started to move rapidly.

“As compared to the previous month, this month’s revenue collection seems good. There is no thought of imposing any separate tax,” he said, adding that the focus of the government is to give more relaxation to the public.

“We’re planning on how we can boost industrial activities in the state while following social-distancing norms. Our focus is attracting new investment in the state. I am confident that we would be able to give work to everyone,” he said.