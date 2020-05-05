Covid blues: Manufacturing PMI sees record slide in April

Manufacturing PMI touched 27.4 in April, the lowest since the survey started 15 years ago and against 51.8 in March. (Representative image)

Indian manufacturing saw its worst contraction in April, as a nation-wide lock-down hit fresh orders and businesses cut staff at a record pace.

Both input costs and output prices fell markedly.