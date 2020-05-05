  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid blues: Manufacturing PMI sees record slide in April

Published: May 5, 2020 4:40:08 AM

Indian manufacturing saw its worst contraction in April, as a nation-wide lock-down hit fresh orders and businesses cut staff at a record pace.

Manufacturing PMI touched 27.4 in April, the lowest since the survey started 15 years ago and against 51.8 in March.

Both input costs and output prices fell markedly.

