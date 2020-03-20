COVID-19 taskforce: Giriraj Singh discusses package for livestock industry with FM Sitharaman

By: |
Published: March 20, 2020 5:33:17 PM

"Livestock industry has been hit badly because of the coronavirus outbreak. We discussed various kinds of measures, including loan restructuring, that can help people engaged in this sector," Singh, who is Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, told reporters here after the meeting.

COVID-19, Giriraj Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman,coronavirus, Indian poultry industry, Narendra Modi, coronavirus outbreakThe ministers, representing sectors most affected due to the coronavirus outbreak, are discussing the issues in detail with the finance minister, who heads the taskforce.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday held discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about a relief package, including restructuring of loans, for livestock industry in the first meeting of the Economic Response Taskforce, formed to combat the economic effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“Livestock industry has been hit badly because of the coronavirus outbreak. We discussed various kinds of measures, including loan restructuring, that can help people engaged in this sector,” Singh, who is Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, told reporters here after the meeting.

Related News

Indian poultry industry is alone worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. More than 10 lakh small farmers are directly engaged in the poultry industry, while crores of people are indirectly dependent on this sector, he said.
“All issues were discussed in details. The finance minister gave a positive response. Hopefully, positive steps will be taken…,” he added.

Earlier, Singh had said that poultry industry is suffering huge losses due to fall in prices and demand because of social media rumours that consumption of eggs and chicken was a cause for spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced setting up of a ‘COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force’ to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The ministers, representing sectors most affected due to the coronavirus outbreak, are discussing the issues in detail with the finance minister, who heads the taskforce.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. COVID-19 taskforce Giriraj Singh discusses package for livestock industry with FM Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vivad se Vishwas e-filing facility: Race against time for tax dispute resolution
2Coronavirus impact: Time for India to explore alternate supply chain destinations, says USISPF CEO
3Now, Fitch cuts India’s GDP growth forecast as coronavirus strikes