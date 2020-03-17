Covid-19: RBI does not rule out rate cut before next policy

The governor highlighted that COVID-19 can impact economic activities in India.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das doesn’t rule out the possibility of an emergency rate cut before the next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting outcome on April 3. In the wake of the spread of the novel virus, Das requested customers to use digital banking for minimising the impact of Covid-19. He said, “The decision on repo rate cut has to be taken by MPC..however, I do not rule out any option.” The governor urged public to use digital payment modes such as NEFT, IMPS, UPI, etc, from home and avoid cash transactions for minimising gathering at banks or ATMs.

The US Fed announced the second major benchmark rate cut in a month on Sunday to provide liquidity to the economy and stave off a recession arising from the spread of coronavirus. Its peers in England, Australia, New Zealand and European Union have also effected similar rate cuts.

“RBI wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that non-cash digital payment options (like NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS) are available round the clock to facilitate fund transfers, purchase of goods/services, payment of bills, etc,” RBI governor said. Das also said that efforts are being mounted by the government on a war footing to deal with the pandemic.

The governor highlighted that COVID-19 can impact economic activities in India. The sectors such as tourism, airlines, hospitality, and domestic trade and transport are suffering loss of activities. He feels the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 could impact India directly through trade channels, in which exposure to China is really high. He said the second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth and it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth and as a part of that, growth momentum in India would also be impacted.

While India is relatively insulated from global value chain, there will be some impact. However the estimate of the impact will be announced in the next policy meeting on April 3. “We are estimating impact of COVID-19 and we will give our growth estimates in Monetary Policy Committee,” Das said.

Last week, RBI had said it would take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy were mitigated, and financial markets and institutions in India continue to function normally.