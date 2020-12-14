  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 pandemic a ‘magnifying glass’ for structural inequities, injustices, says Wipro chairman Azim Premji

December 14, 2020 1:18 PM

In a message showcased during Ficci's 93rd Annual General Meeting, Premji said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked staggering human misery and tragedy.

Premji noted that agenda for the nation must include food, shelter, safety and basic social security. (File image: Reuters)

Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji on Monday said the pandemic has been a “magnifying glass” for structural inequities and injustices that exclude millions of citizens from a life of basic dignity, and has made clear the fundamental role of public systems.

In a message showcased during Ficci’s 93rd Annual General Meeting, Premji said the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked staggering human misery and tragedy and has been a sharp reminder that the economy is a part of society and that human well-being matters – in all its dimensions equally.

“The pandemic has also been a magnifying glass for all our structural inequities and injustices, which exclude hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens from a life of basic dignity. It has made clear that while markets and businesses have an irreplaceable role in a society, even more fundamental are the public goods and public systems,” he added.

Premji noted that agenda for the nation must include food, shelter, safety and basic social security; equitable and high quality public education and public health systems; care for the planet and all life on it; elimination of any kind of prejudice and discrimination; and jobs and livelihoods that are just and fair.

“If all of us come together – governments, industry, civil society, politicians, the average citizen, and more – I am sure that this agenda can be fulfilled in large measure. And then we can truly hope to have a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society,” Premji added.

