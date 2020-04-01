Covid-19 package: 20.4 crore women to get Rs 500 monthly ex-gratia under PMJDY

As per the Department of Financial Services (DFS), there are 2,039.51 lakh women PMJDY account holders in various public sector banks, private sector banks and regional rural banks.

About 20.4 crore women Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders are likely to get the first tranche of monthly ex-gratia of Rs 500 in the first week of April.

In view of the Covid-19 epidemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on March 27 announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana package under which all women PMJDY account holders are to be given an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 per month for three months starting from April.

“Funds for the said purpose would be provided for department of rural development, through central national bank (SBI) which will further transmit funds to other participating banks according to the list provided by DFS. The funds so transferred to the banks must be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries immediately on receipt of funds for the purpose,” Rajesh Bhushan, secretary in the ministry of rural development, wrote in a letter to his counterpart in the ministry of housing and urban affairs D S Mishra.

In the letter, Mishra has been requested to communicate the decision to the urban local bodies to spread awareness about the scheme and facilitate withdrawal of the transferred amount.