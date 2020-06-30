Covid-19: Maharashtra govt lifts ban imposed on sale and transport of molasses

On November 1, 2019, sugar mills in Maharashtra had 3.02 lakh tonnes of molasses.

The Maharashtra government has lifted the ban imposed on the sale and transport of molasses within the state as well as export outside the state, a notification stated.

The government had earlier imposed the ban till September 30.

It had decided to impose the ban last year following the flood situation in western Maharashtra and drought in the rest of the state.

On November 1, 2019, sugar mills in Maharashtra had 3.02 lakh tonnes of molasses. As on June 9, 2020, mills have an inventory of nearly 8.47 lakh tonne while breweries have some 5.43 lakh tonne, taking the total stock to 13.90 lakh tonne.

In the season of 2020-21, mills in the state are expected to crush 150 lakh tonnes of cane and some 36-38 lakh tonnes of molasses are expected to be produced, the notification revealed.

Considering the quantity of sugarcane available in the state, cane production estimates are prepared every year and after meeting the need of the state, the remainder is allowed with approval of the government for transport or export to other areas.

The Maharashtra sugar commissioner and the state excise commissioner who reviewed the current situation felt that the Covid pandemic has hit the molasses sale and, therefore, allowing the sale and transport of molasses would also ensure liquidity for millers and help ease the stocks.