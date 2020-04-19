COVID-19 lockdown: No immediate relief in supply of goods

Of the nearly 13 lakh long-haul trucks, over 2 lakh trucks are stranded, said Pradeep Singhal, chairman at All India Transporters’ Welfare Association.

Even though the government has allowed resumption of selected services crucial to revive the economy starting April 20 in pockets other than those designated as COVID-19 hotspots, suppliers of essential commodities are sceptical that shortage of labour and transport will continue to hinder operations.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said only 20% of workers are currently on the ground, but hopes the exemption granted by the government will ease the movement of transport and enable better supply of goods. “Retailers will definitely not be in a position to maintain buffer stock like they did during normal times,” Khandelwal said. The stock of products with retailers currently is just about sufficient and distributors have been directed to supply them with quantities that will last for about four days or so. “This has been done to ensure that consumers do not indulge in excessive purchases,” he said, adding that the government should also work towards facilitating seamless issuance of passes, as traders are still finding it difficult to procure passes in some states.

Of the nearly 13 lakh long-haul trucks, over 2 lakh trucks are stranded, said Pradeep Singhal, chairman at All India Transporters’ Welfare Association. “While the government has been supporting pro-actively, it will be difficult to get labourers back to work immediately,” he feels. Further, the association fears that existing workforce may also want to go back to their villages once the lockdown ends.

Shekhar Aggarwal, director, Priya Gold Biscuits, told FE that the company’s staff strength of about 1,200 workers has reduced to about 25% since the lockdown.