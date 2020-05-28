Covid-19 effect: Deloitte consumer survey shows change in spending pattern over last six weeks

Deloitte took responses from 1,000 individuals for this survey.

The spending pattern of the consumers has changed over the last six weeks, with 55% of respondents willing to spend a lot more on less discretionary items like groceries, 52% on everyday household goods, 31% on healthcare, 47% on medicines and 46% on home internet and mobile phones, a Deloitte consumer survey released on Wednesday showed.

Deloitte took responses from 1,000 individuals for this survey.

Unlike the trend witnessed at the beginning of the lockdown, consumers are no longer rushing about being home stocked with more than they immediately need. However, nearly 64% of the consumers said they will buy from brands that have responded well to the crisis. Almost 72% consumers also expressed their intention to buy from locally-sourced items going forward which goes on to show the trust built by kiranas during the lockdown.

Around 51% of the respondents feel the trend of online buying and pick-up in-store is a safer option, while 37% respondents feel that it is faster than shopping in the store.

About 31% of the respondents showed an inclination to spend on discretionary items like Cable TV and around 29% wished to spend on entertainment “which shows the intention to get back to normal lifestyle,” Deloitte said.

The intent to use digital services has seen a rise with 44% of the respondents very likely to use it for groceries, 27% for virtual doctor appointments, 36% for exercise programmes, 52% for video conferencing with family and friends, 47% for streaming entertainment and 53% for payment apps or services, the survey showed.

Almost 77% of the consumers said they want to limit the use of public transit while 79% have an intention to own a new vehicle, according to the survey.