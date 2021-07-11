COVID-19: Around 390 families have applied for financial aid under Delhi govt scheme

The Delhi government had notified the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on June 22.

Around 390 beneficiaries have applied under the Delhi government’s scheme to provide financial assistance to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Sunday.

Of these, 220 applications are for a pension of Rs 2,500 per month and 170 for Rs 50,000 one time ex-gratia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gautam had launched ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’ on July 6.

Under the scheme, Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

“As on July 9, the Social Welfare Department has received 390 applications under this scheme. 220 beneficiaries have applied for a pension of Rs 2,500 per month and 170 have applied for Rs 50,000 ex gratia amount,” a statement quotingGautam said. Since the scheme was launched recently, it may take time for the beneficiaries to collect all the required documents. But the process of application will be fast-tracked in the coming days, it said.

Gautam said the representatives of the department will go door to door to help the beneficiaries fill up application forms.

“Our representatives will not find faults with their documentation, rather they will help beneficiaries in the documentation process,” the minister said.

The notification stated, “The government will also consider a single member of the affected family to be enrolled as a civil defence volunteer. Besides, the state affirms to look after the health and education needs of the dependent children as per existing policy.”

There is no income criterion to apply for financial assistance under the scheme.

“The deceased and dependent both should be from Delhi… Death should be certified as COVID-19 death or death within one month of testing Covid positive and verified by the health department as Covid death,” the notification said.