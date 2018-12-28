Costlier inputs hit CPSE profitability

At just 2.3%, the y-o-y growth in CPSEs’ net profit in FY18 was lower than the previous year’s close to 10%.
At just 2.3%, the y-o-y growth in CPSEs’ net profit in FY18 was lower than the previous year’s close to 10%. A steep 12% decline in ‘other income’ and a 15% rise in raw material costs dented their profitability, even as their overall revenue saw a 10% rise, compared with 6.5% growth in the previous year.
