Corporate Social Responsibility: CSR funds worth Rs 8,314 cr remained unspent over three financial years

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 10:06 PM

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds worth over Rs 8,314 crore remained unspent over three financial years starting from 2014-15, according to the government.

Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR funds,  Registrar of Companies, Arun Jaitley, latest news on arun jaitleyUnder the Companies Act, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds worth over Rs 8,314 crore remained unspent over three financial years starting from 2014-15, according to the government. Under the Companies Act, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a financial year. As per data provided by Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the total unspent CSR funds stood at Rs 8,314.08 crore during the three financial years — 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

In 2014-15, the prescribed CSR amount was Rs 15,251.32 crore but Rs 5,185.39 crore remained unspent. In 2015-16, the figure was Rs 15,256.20 crore whereas Rs 889.91 crore was not spend, the data showed. In 2016-17, the prescribed amount was Rs 15,705 crore, while Rs 2,238.78 crore remained unspent.

Also read| Modi government initiates action against 7 fugitives involved in economic offences involving Rs 27,969 crore

Jaitley said that whenever violation of CSR provisions is detected, the Registrar of Companies initiates penal action against the non-compliant entities after seeking sanction for prosecution from the ministry. “For the financial year 2014-15, prosecution against 284 companies were sanctioned out of which 33 companies have filed application for compounding,” he said.

The ministry has also set up a Centralised Scrutiny and Prosecution Mechanism in April this year for the financial year 2015-16 onwards on a pilot basis for enforcement of CSR provisions. “Based on scrutiny, preliminary notices have been issued to 5,382 companies for financial year 2015-16,” Jaitley said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Corporate Social Responsibility: CSR funds worth Rs 8,314 cr remained unspent over three financial years
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition