Coronavirus scare: Govt restricts exports of 26 pharma products

The curbs are going to be in place until raw material imports from coronavirus-hit China resume unhindered, an official source said.

Alarmed by the increasing Covid-19 cases in and outside China, India on Tuesday restricted exports of a total of 26 pharma products — active pharma ingredients (APIs) and formulations, including paracetamol, tinidazole and metronidazole, to keep domestic supplies steady.

According to a notification by the directorate general of foreign trade, the export of the APIs and “formulations made from these APIs… is hereby ‘restricted’ with immediate effect and till further orders”. This means companies will now need prior permits from the government to ship out these products and the Centre can, thus, effectively control such exports.

FE had on February 19 reported that the government was considering a proposal to curb exports of select drug formulations.

While the Indian pharmaceutical industry is a key formulation drug (value-added products) exporter, it relies heavily on imports of bulk drugs (active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates that give medicines their therapeutic value). As much as 68% of these raw materials were imported from China last fiscal.

The restricted products also include vitamin B1, B6 and B12, erithromycin salts, acyclovir, progesterone and chloramphenicol. Exports of over a dozen formulations face curbs.

According to a CII estimate last month, India imported bulk drugs worth around `24,900 crore in FY19, up by 30% from a year before, accounting for roughly 40% of the domestic consumption. Imports of raw materials from China have been on a steady rise over the years (from 62% in FY12 to 68% in FY19) due to the low-cost advantage enjoyed by Chinese manufacturers. In FY19, India imported APIs worth Rs 17,400 crore from China while exporting these items worth merely Rs 1,600 crore. In certain critical antibiotics and antipyretics, dependence on imports from China is even close to 100%.

After her meeting with industry represntatives last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said sectors such as pharmaceuticals, solar and chemicals had expressed concerns about possible disruptions in imports of raw materials from China. She had, however, ruled out an immediate spike in prices of essential commodities, especially drugs, due to such disruptions.

After the coronavirus outbreak in China, India had on January 31 imposed a ban on the exports of certain personal protection items. However, subsequently, it cleared some of the protective clothing and personal protection equipment like masks for exports to China.

Indian pharmaceutical companies typically keep inventories of approximately 45 days of the bulk drug, required in formulation, according to the CII assessment. If the crisis in China lingers for months, it can potentially hit Indian drug production.

Coronavirus scare: Govt restricts exports of 26 pharma products