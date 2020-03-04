Coronavirus outbreak: Global growth to ‘dip below’ last year’s rate, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

By: |
Published: March 4, 2020 8:18:00 PM

The COVID-19 outbreak "is no longer regional issue, it is a global problem (that) calls for global response," Georgieva said.

The IMF in January forecast growth this year of 3.3 per cent, which means at least a half point will be lost to the virus. (Reuters file image)The IMF in January forecast growth this year of 3.3 per cent, which means at least a half point will be lost to the virus. (Reuters file image)

The new coronavirus epidemic poses a “serious threat” to people and the world economy, and will slow growth below the 2.9 per cent posted last year, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak “is no longer regional issue, it is a global problem (that) calls for global response,” Georgieva said.

Related News

The epidemic’s impact on confidence and steps to contain it are impacting economic activity, with the result that “global growth in 2020 will dip below last year’s levels,” she said.

The IMF in January forecast growth this year of 3.3 per cent, which means at least a half point will be lost to the virus.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Coronavirus outbreak Global growth to ‘dip below’ last year’s rate says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Odisha records 11% growth in GST collection during April-February
2As US Fed Reserve slashes interest rate, will coronavirus fear also push RBI to go for a rate cut?
3RBI’s shield against Coronavirus: Governor Shaktikanta Das spills the beans