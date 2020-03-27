Coronavirus outbreak: Chhattisgarh Budget passed without discussion

On March 3, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had presented Rs 95,650-crore budget. (PTI photo)

The state budget for financial year 2020-21 was passed in the Chhattigarh Assembly on Thursday without any discussion in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the budget session of the assembly sine die after the budget demand grants for 2020-21, 13 Amendment Bills and two bills, including the Appropriation bill, were passed.

As the House resumed (after it was adjourned on March 16 following the virus outbreak) rich tributes were paid to 17 security personnel who were killed during the recent Naxal attack in Sukma.

Thereafter, Speaker informed the house about the decisions taken during the meeting of business advisory committee early on Thursday.

The committee had decided the Question Hour will not be held and the budget demand grants for the financial year 2020-21 and bills should be passed through “guillotine” process, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey moved the proposal for passage of recommendations made in the businessadvisory committee meeting.

However, the opposition BJP demanded Division of Votes on the proposal. In the Division of Votes, 57 votes were received in favour of the proposal while 14 votes were received against it.

BJP members boycotted the proceedings of the house opposing the introduction of supplementary business schedule.

Later, the annual budget of over1 lakh crore and bills were passed, an Assembly official here said.

Mediapersons were not allowed in the House.

On March 3, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had presented Rs 95,650-crore budget.