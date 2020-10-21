  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus makes India walk faster than world in these 2 areas; new jobs may flood market soon

By: |
October 21, 2020 5:07 PM

While 58% companies in India are accelerating automation of tasks, compared to 50% globally, as many as 87% are accelerating digitalisation of work processes, above the global average of 84%.

automation, digitalisation, jobs, employment, wef, world economic forumThe new jobs are expected to be generated in the fields such as artificial intelligence and content creation. (Bloomberg image)

The coronavirus pandemic has led companies in India to adopt automation and digitalisation faster than the global average. While 58 per cent companies in India are accelerating automation of tasks, compared to 50 per cent globally, as many as 87 per cent are accelerating digitalisation of work processes, above the global average of 84 per cent, showed a study by World Economic Forum. The COVID-19 pandemic is making companies automate their workforce faster than expected globally, the report added. 

It is also estimated that the new trend may lead to 8.5 crore jobs getting displaced in the next five years in medium and large businesses across just 15 industries and 26 economies while the robot revolution will create 9.7 crore new jobs. However, the communities most at risk from disruption are expected to need support from businesses and governments, the report further said. 

Related News

Also Read: Govt says clean energy is topmost priority; World Bank’s 5 mantras for India’s green drive amid crisis

The new jobs are expected to be generated in the fields such as artificial intelligence and content creation. In an interesting finding, it is revealed that by 2025, employers will divide work between humans and machines equally. Also, there will be a rise in demand of roles that leverage human skills while machines will be primarily focused on information and data processing, administrative tasks, and routine manual jobs for white and blue-collar positions. However, jobs related to managing, advising, decision-making, reasoning, communicating, and interacting will still be employing humans due to comparative advantage.

Meanwhile, the paradigm shift is expected to change the outlook of the job market. While nearly 43 per cent of businesses surveyed indicate that they are set to reduce their workforce due to technology integration, 41 per cent plan to expand their use of contractors for task-specialized work, and 34 per cent plan to expand their workforce due to technology integration. 

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Coronavirus makes India walk faster than world in these 2 areas new jobs may flood market soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Green shoots of economy may not live long; September recovery may fade away after festive season
2Consumer indiscipline: Liquidity package fails to stem UP discoms’ dues to gencos
3Urban unemployment was moderating in year through September 2019