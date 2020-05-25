Coronavirus lockdown: India Post to home-deliver fruits in some Bihar cities

The partnership has been forged to address the woes of litchi and mango cultivators in the state due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The India Post has partnered with the Bihar government to deliver ‘Shahi Lichi’ and ‘Zardalu Mango’ at the doorstep of people in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur, the department said in a statement on Sunday. “The Bihar Postal Circle has made an agreement with Department of Horticulture, Government of Bihar, for logistics of Shahi Lichi from Muzaffarpur and Zardalu Mango from Bhagalpur and its delivery to the doorstep of the people,” the statement said.

The India Posts spokesperson said that the purchase will include delivery charges. The partnership has been forged to address the woes of litchi and mango cultivators in the state due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. People can place order for the fruits on the website of the Bihar horticulture department.

The ‘Shahi Lichi’ of Muzaffarpur and ‘Zardalu Mango’ of Bhagalpur are famous variety of fruits. “This facility will be initially available to people of Muzaffarpur & Patna for ‘Shahi Lichi’ & Patna & Bhagalpur for ‘Zardalu Mango’. Lichi will be booked minimum for 2 kilogram (kg) and mangoes for 5 kgs,” the statement said. According to the statement, till now order for 4,400 kgs Lichi has been placed on website and may go upto 1 lakh kgs during the season. Order for Mangoes will start in last week of May.