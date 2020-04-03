Govt approves Rs 11,092 crore for all states to deal with COVID-19 challenge

Medical staff wearing masks and protective suits outside an isolation ward. ( PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Latest News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus.

The Home Ministry said the fund has been approved following assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers during his video conference on Thursday.

The home minister has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore under SDRMF to all states, a ministry statement said.

Coronavirus Latest Updates

The Centre has released in advance its share of the first installment of SDRMF for 2020-21 amounting to Rs 11,092 crore with a view to augment funds available with the state governments.

This fund is allowed to be utilised for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for government hospitals, the statement said.