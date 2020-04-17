Coronavirus crisis ‘unique’: Gita Gopinath explains how it is different from 2008 global recession

The global financial crisis was triggered by a collapse in the real estate prices which later affected the financial system and got amplified from there on.

While the world has witnessed many financial crises in the past, the latest one being the global recession of 2008, the current coronavirus crisis is different from the past fallouts, IMF chief Gita Gopinath said. “What is unique about this crisis is the size of the shock itself … This time around the shock is very large and it is a real shock which is that it is about people having to stay home, not being able to go out to work or to go out to restaurants or for tourism and so size of the shock is much larger,” she told CNBC TV-18 in an interview. The global financial crisis was triggered by a collapse in the real estate prices which later affected the financial system and got amplified from there on.

The current crisis is especially difficult as there is no certainty as to the intensity of the shock, and how long will it last. “The kind of numbers that we are seeing right now in terms of unemployment claims, drop in retail sales, it is something that we just haven’t seen in any of our lifetimes,” she added.

The IMF had recently downgraded the global growth forecast for 2020 and had said that it will fall to negative 3%, downgrading it by about 6.3% from its earlier forecast in January. The International Monetary Fund has also projected India’s growth rate to be at 1.9%. However, Gita Gopinath told the news channel that these growth numbers are dynamic and “can change pretty dramatically depending upon the development of this pandemic.”

Stating that India has a scope of improvement, the Indian-origin IMF chief said that the countries have to look at a right amount of spending to avoid a scenario where people losing their jobs and there is a fallout in economic activity.