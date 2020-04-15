Corona costs: Around 5.5% of GVA per month

By: |
Published: April 15, 2020 2:55:50 AM

With two-thirds of economic activity — half of consumption and all of investment — affected, HSBC estimates the costs will be quite significant

Corona costs: Around 5.5% of GVA per monthCorona costs: Around 5.5% of GVA per month

With two-thirds of economic activity — half of consumption and all of investment — affected, HSBC estimates the costs will be quite significant.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Corona costs Around 5.5% of GVA per month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analysts flag growth concerns post lockdown extension
2Covid-19: Govt likely to face additional expenditure demand of 3 lakh crore, says Subhash Chandra Garg
3India still one of the only 2 nations to have at least some GDP growth this year, says IMF