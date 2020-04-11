Corona blues: April GST could fall by 40%

Published: April 11, 2020 4:40:46 AM

With the lockdown hitting business activity, GST revenues for April could be down by 30-40% of the annual monthly collections of around Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20.

Currently collections are just a fifth of normal levels.

With the lockdown hitting business activity, GST revenues for April could be down by 30-40% of the annual monthly collections of around Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20.

FMCG firms will ensure the dip isn’t more. Currently collections are just a fifth of normal levels.

