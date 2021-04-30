  • MORE MARKET STATS

Core sectors’ output up 6.8 pc in March

By: |
April 30, 2021 6:03 PM

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at (-) 8.6 per cent in March 2020.

Coal, crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser segments recorded negative growth during the month under review.

The output of eight core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent in March, driven by base effect-led uptick in production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity, official data showed on Friday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at (-) 8.6 per cent in March 2020.

Related News

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 12.3 per cent, 23 per cent, 32.5 per cent and 21.6 per cent in March, as against (-) 15.1 per cent, (-) 21.9 per cent, (-) 25.1 per cent and (-) 8.2 per cent in March 2020, respectively.

Coal, crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser segments recorded negative growth during the month under review.
During 2020-21 (April-March), output of the eight sectors contracted by 7 per cent as against a positive growth of 0.4 per cent in 2019-20.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Core sectors’ output up 6.8 pc in March
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre to give additional Rs 15,000 cr interest-free loan to states for capital projects
2Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.64 pc in March
3Centre asks 5 states to increase onion area by 9,900 hectares in 2021 kharif season