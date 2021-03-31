Core sectors output contracts by 4.6 pc in February

According to Commerce and Industry Ministry data, during April-February 2020-21, the eight sectors' growth declined by 8.3 per cent as compared to (+) 1.3 per cent in same period of the previous fiscal.

The output of eight infrastructure sectors contracted by 4.6 per cent in February with all the core segments, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers witnessing a decline, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 6.4 per cent in February 2019.

Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity production recorded negative growth of 4.4 per cent, 3.2 per cent, 1 per cent, 10.9 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 1.8 per cent, 5.5 per cent, and 0.2 per cent, respectively in February, the data showed.

