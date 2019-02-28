Core sector growth at 19-month low; here’s why January industrial growth may also fall

Core sector growth fell to 19-month low of 1.8 per cent in January as the production of crude oil, refinery products and electricity contracted.

The latest core sector data suggest moderation in industrial growth going ahead with a downward bias due to a high base effect, a report said. “Based on the core sector growth this month, we are expecting the industrial output (measured by IIP) to grow by about 2% in Jan’19 with a downward bias due to high base effect,” CARE Ratings report said.

Core sector growth fell to 19-month low of 1.8 per cent in January as the production of crude oil, refinery products and electricity contracted, official data showed Since June 2017, it is the lowest growth rate when the core sector grew by 1 per cent. The core sector had expanded at 6.2 per cent in January 2018.

During April-January FY19, the eight sectors posted a growth rate of 4.5 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data.

Due to negative growth in crude oil, refinery products and fertilisers sectors witnessed 2.7 per cent growth in December 2018. Production of crude oil, refinery products and electricity contracted by 4.3 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, in January 2019.

The growth rate of coal and cement sectors slowed to 1.7 per cent and 11 per cent in January as against 3.8 per cent and 19.6 per cent, respectively, in the year-ago month. However, natural gas, fertilisers and steel output grew by 6.2 per cent, 10.5 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, in the month under review.