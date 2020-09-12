Converting crisis into opportunity: PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses; time for making houses halved

The time for completion of houses under PMAY-G has been cut from 125 days to a mere 45-60 days during the pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the time for completion of houses under PMAY-G has been cut from 125 days to a mere 45-60 days during the pandemic, which is a classic example of converting the coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on Saturday. The Modi government had promised “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched in November 2016. The PM added that the government’s schemes have not only helped in making houses but under PM Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan, projects worth Rs 23,000 crore have been completed across various states, generating employment opportunities in a large scale.

PM Modi also said that the migrant workers returning towards the rural areas have largely contributed to completing the houses in such a short span of time. He mentioned that works related to making groundwater available to all the houses, making Panchayat buildings, shades for animals, ponds, wells, rural roads, etc are also on a full swing.

The government had earlier said that 1.14 crore houses have already been built across the country under the PMAY scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a full grant of Rs 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between Centre and state. Funds for all these houses constructed under PMAY-G are given in four installments directly into the bank account of the beneficiary after verification of various stages of construction. The government has set a target to construct 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.

Given the adversity of migrant workers caused by the lockdown, the union cabinet had allowed migrant workers to rent affordable houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the month of July, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s office had informed that 70,000 govt-funded houses are ready to be let out to the migrants. In the first phase of the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme, the PMAY houses in the states of Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana were ready to move-in.

Meanwhile, the PM reiterated his promise made on 15 August to make optical fibres reach nearly 6 lakh villages in the next 1,000 days. Today he said that the previous target of making optical fibres reach 2.5 lakh panchayats has now been extended to every village. He added that fast internet will facilitate better education and higher job opportunities in villages.