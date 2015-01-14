Vegetable prices soar, but ‘inflation’ queries plunge, turn lowest searched topics on Google

Searches around inflation peaked around mid-August to end-October in 2013 and but the trends reflect a dip in interest during the same period in 2014. (AP)

With the spiralling cost of living, thanks to the soaring prices of essential commodities across the country, ‘inflation’ has been catapulted into a big buzz word. However, according to latest search trends analysis by Google, ‘Inflation’ which saw tremendous search interest during the past few years not only saw a decline in search interest, it has become the lowest searched topic on the search engine this year.

Even as continuous rate cuts in crude oil prices offered respite to the government, bad weather condition coupled with unexpected rain and dense fog triggered a sudden rise in wholesale prices of vegetables.

Searches around inflation peaked around mid-August to end-October in 2013 and but the trends reflect a dip in interest during the same period in 2014. The recent change of guard at the Centre may have ensured the interest remains ignited around the market price war; however, as the government managed to address the issue and this was consequently reflected in teh decline in the related searches in the past few weeks.

Talking specifically about the regional interest around inflation related queries, Uttar Pradesh leads the states with maximum searches followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat contributing significantly to the overall searches. Year on year analysis indicates that 2010 had the highest search interest witnessing a slight dip in 2011 with people moving to Google search to enhance their understanding and also to keep tab on the latest development around the issue of price rise and inflation.

Bank interest rates are also very much affected by the rise and fall of inflation. Searches around ‘Repo rate’ decided by the Reserve bank of India are also an important indicator of the impact/ concern people perceive at a certain time interval with rising prices and inflation. With rising inflation in 2013, ‘Repo rate’ peaked on Google search during September while surprising interest in the current fiscal.

Now all eyes are on the budget session where the PM Narendra Modi government will present its first full year budget to bring the economy back on track.