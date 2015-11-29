​​ ​
  3. Congress to back GST bill only if demands are met: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday said the Congress Party can give a green signal to the Goods and Services Tax Bill (GST) in the Parliament only if the Centre comes out with a formula for addressing their three demands.

By: | Published: November 29, 2015 2:20 AM

“The three issues which the Congress demands on GST is the one percent tax for manufacturers, the constitutional cap of 18 percent for GST rate and an independent dispute resolution mechanism. If the government comes out with any formula on these three issues then we can go ahead with it,” Kharge told ANI here.

“I don’t have the details of the conversations between them yesterday. We will discuss about it in the party meeting and will let you know further details,” Kharge added when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Congress top brass last evening.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh over tea to discuss the smooth functioning of the Parliament and bring an end to the impasse over the GST Bill.

The Prime Minister earlier while addressing the Lok Sabha attempted to bridge the divide over intolerance debate and differences over key legislations by expressing his faith in consensus and declaring that a decision taken by the majority must be the last resort.

Highlighting the importance of a healthy discussion in the Parliament, he said the spirit of discussion in the Lok Sabha is ‘us’ and not ‘me’ or ‘you’.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that Prime Minister Modi was ready to speak to everyone to forge a consensus on the GST Bill.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is holding parleys with his party leaders to chalk out the future strategy in the Parliament on the GST Bill.

  1. Hemen Parekh
    Nov 30, 2015 at 5:50 am
    GST / GIVE AND TAKE Dear Shri Modiji / Shrimati Soniaji : It was statesperson like for you, to reach out to each other last evening , in order to arrive at an agreement on GST All negotiations have two , initially opposing , parties No agreement can be arrived at , on the " Terms " of only one of the parties A customer sold against his will , ceases to be a customer ! Agreements imposed through numerical strength of membership , are bound to get sabotaged To arrive at a " Lasting Solution " , there must be give and take Here is my suggestion : NDA GIVE : * Accept a cap of 18 % for GST in the Consutional Amendment Bill OPPOSITION GIVE : * A provision in Bill to enable the Government of the day , to raise the GST % in subsequent years , through an enabling provision This provision ( not mandatory ) , will allow the Government to raise the GST % through the Annual Central Budget each year ( anyway , Union Budget has to be ped in Lok Sabha , each year ) * The amount by which GST " may " get raised , to be calculated as follows : # Starting GST % = 18 % # ume that , in 2016-17 , CPI rises by 10 % # Take 5 % of that 10 % rise in CPI . That works out to 0.5 % # So , in 2017-18 , GST may be raised by 0.5 % , to become 18.5 % # This is the UPPER LIMIT . Government may choose to revise GST to any figure less than 18.5 % This is a perfect FACE SAVING FORMULA / a WIN-WIN situation for both ! This is not a matter of , " WHO is right ? " This is a question of , " WHAT is right ? " Carpe Diem ! Cease this moment to strike a deal by today evening ! Good Luck ! --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- hemen parekh 28 Nov 2015 B2BmessageBlaster
