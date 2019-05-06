Congress’ NYAY has potential to boost India’s growth; Manmohan Singh explains how

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 1:32:52 PM

Congress’ NYAY scheme would present a new model of social welfare which may help to boost economic growth, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said.

Manmohan Singh, Manmohan Singh interview, Manmohan Singh PTI interview, Manmohan Singh interview full text, New India, NYAY, Modi Govt, economic progress, Rafale Deal, india newsCongress is totally committed towards maintaining fiscal balance, Manmohan Singh said.

Congress’ NYAY scheme would present a new model of social welfare which may help to boost economic growth, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told news agency PTI on Sunday. The scheme which aims to provide basic minimum income for poor is based on ‘prudent economics’ whose benefits may increase consumption across the country, leading to a faster pace of growth, he added.

The two-time Prime Minister, who is credited for scripting economic reforms in the 1990s, said only the people who have no compassion for the poor can oppose such a scheme. It’s absolutely fair to spend 1.5 per cent of the GDP for 20 per cent of the poor, he noted. Rejecting the claims that the middle class will be burdened with fresh taxes, he said that there is no such need to put pressure on the middle class to finance the scheme. Congress is totally committed towards maintaining fiscal balance, he also told PTI.

Also read: India’s services sector output growth at 7-month low in April: PMI

Coming down heavily on the ‘disruptive’ economic policies by the Narendra Modi government, the renowned economist said that the decisions such as demonetisation by the government are the result of limited understanding of the economy. The government lacks clear economic vision or understanding about the dynamics of the economy, he added.

The government could have made the country grow much faster if they had used the extraordinary majority enjoyed by it to bring about the right set of economic reforms, he said. The government could have used the mandate to the right effect and eliminated poverty in the previous five years, he noted.

Even as Congress hardsells NYAY during the election season, the BJP claims it to be unfeasible. The saffron party also says that it may exert additional pressure on the country’s fiscal health.

In its 2019 election manifesto, Congress has promised a ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme’ (MIGS) or Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), to five crore poorest families of the country. The scheme covers 25 crore people and assures them a minimum income of Rs 6,000 per month or Rs 72,000 a year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Congress’ NYAY has potential to boost India’s growth; Manmohan Singh explains how
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition