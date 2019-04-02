Congress manifesto ‘Will Deliver’? How Rahul Gandhi proposes to tackle jobs crisis

The real issues in these polls are unemployment, farmer distress, corruption and NYAY,Rahul Gandhi said at the event.

In a bid to make most of the ongoing unemployment debate, Congress manifesto promises to tackle the jobs issue by filling up 22 lakh government vacancies by next March, if voted to power. Ten lakh youth would get employed in the gram panchayats, he also said as he presented the party’s election document titled ‘Will Deliver’ (Hum Nibhayenge) on Tuesday. Saying further, Gandhi-scion said that those with a startup dream would not require any government permission required to start a business in the country.

The real issues in these polls are unemployment, farmer distress, corruption and NYAY, Rahul Gandhi said at the event.

The economy lost jobs in the last five years largely on account of demonetisation and GST, he said adding, the party manifesto focuses on how the jobs scenario can improve going ahead. With an aim to tackle the ongoing farm criss, Congress also proposed to present separate ‘Kisan Budget’ and make non-payment of loans by farmers civil offence instead of a criminal one.

Earlier, former Finance Minister P Chidamaram said that the real issues in the country are unemployment, farmer distress and women’s safety, among others and Congress manifesto aims to address the issues honestly.

Speaking at the same event, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the Congress manifesto would provide a strong and purposeful model for the market economy. The election document sums up aspirations of the people. Nearly fourteen crore people were brought out of poverty in the 10-year rule of the UPA, he added. The party aims to bring all sections of the people together for inclusive growth which will rid the nation of poverty, he noted.

Congress will allocate 6 per cent of GDP to education, and will strengthen government hospitals and give high-quality healthcare access to poor, he also said.