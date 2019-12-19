Conditions apt to allow a fiscal slippage, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das

The prevailing economic conditions were apt for the Centre to invoke the escape clause in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act that tolerates a deviation from the fiscal target of up to half a percent of GDP a year under exceptional circumstances, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das told FE in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters later in the day in Delhi, a senior government functionary seemed to concur with the governor as he said it was more critical to focus on growth at this juncture than to strictly and unfailingly follow the laid-down fiscal glide path. “We will see how much space we will have within the FRBM limit for a fiscal slippage,” he said, alluding to the FY21 Budget and on condition of anonymity.

The extent of fiscal expansion such forbearance will allow is not immediately clear, as the government has not strictly followed the glide path laid down by the NK Singh committee, which mooted the escape clause, in early 2017.

If one goes by the latest (2018) revision of the FRBM targets, the Centre’s fiscal deficit must shrink to 3% in FY21 and slippage of 50 bps would mean deficit of 3.5% for the year. But adherence to the panel’s glide path would have reduced the target to 2.8% in FY21; the slippage would not have allowed the deficit to widen beyond 3.3% in the year. Of course, if off-budget financing is included, even the deficits reported by the Centre in recent years would appear to be underestimations.

Given the sharp economic slowdown, the demand for counter-cyclical fiscal measures is gaining traction. While industry bodies on Tuesday asked a resource-hungry government to resort to a fiscal expansion of 50-75 bps to spend more on asset creation, especially rural infrastructure, at least two state finance ministers on Wednesday told the Union finance minister to let the fisc to expand to counter the economic slowdown. “The biggest take home from Pre-Budget discussion of FMs is suggestion by Bihar

and Kerala to raise the fiscal deficit limit to 4%. It was agreed to (by) a large number of states,” Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tweeted.

Das told FE, “What is important at this point of time is next year’s fiscal deficit number. There it’s a policy call which the government has to take as to whether they will stick to the glide path which has been spelt out earlier or whether they would like to invoke the recommendations of the FRBM committee that in situations of stress, you can deviate up to 0.5%”. He added,

“That’s a policy call which the government has to take and if you see today’s overall economic numbers and other aspects, I think the conditions are quite appropriate for invoking that particular clause in the FRBM Committee’s report. To what extent the government will invoke it and whether they will invoke it is a call which the government has to take.”

The circumstances cited by the Singh panel for use of the escape clause inter alia include over-riding consideration of national security, acts of war, collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes, structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications and decline in real output growth of a quarter by at least 3 pps below its average of the previous four quarters. Given that despite the sharp slide in GDP growth, the latest quarterly GDP expansion rate of 4.5% (Q2) was only 1.6 pps lower than the average of the previous four quarters, at least that definite condition has not been met really. The condition of ‘structural reforms’ and farm income leave sufficient room for discretion, though.

Responding to concerns that cuts in the repo rate have not translated into softer yields on the benchmark government bond, Das said movements in the benchmark are the result of a variety of factors. “One is liquidity, one is the market perception of the fiscal outlook and then the market expectation that there will be a rate cut happening or not happening. It’s also about the market’s assessment of movement in crude prices,” he observed.

On the RBI revising growth projections several times this year, Das acknowledged that the central bank was constantly working to fine-tune its forecasting mechanisms. “This year has been a completely unusual one. Nobody had really expected the sudden slide that has happened,” Das explained, adding, “When we had said 6.1% in October, we had a range. Internally, there was one body of opinion within RBI that it could be lower. The broader consensus was that 6.1% was more likely and so we went with that. We are looking at improving our growth-forecasting mechanisms.” The RBI has revised its GDP forecasts for 2019-20 five times since February 2019 to 5% from 7.4%.

The governor observed that the fact that the government has so far not announced any additional borrowings suggests that collections from small savings would be higher than originally projected. If there was any shortfall as a result of below-par GST collections and the corporate tax cut, it would be reflected in the advance tax payments when the numbers come out for the December payments. “Of course, on disinvestment the government appears to be going more aggressively to fill up the gap to the extent possible,” he said.

The NK Singh panel had suggested a ceiling for general government debt (both the Centre and states) of 60% of GDP by 2022-23. And within this overall limit, a ceiling of 40% should be adopted for the Centre, and 20% for the states. These were the recommendations that the government has expressly accepted.