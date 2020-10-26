  • MORE MARKET STATS

Composition taxpayers with ‘NIL’ returns can file via SMS: GSTN

By: |
October 26, 2020 8:39 PM

With this, composition taxpayers can now file NIL statement in Form GST CMP-08 through SMS and without logging in to the GST portal. CMP-08 is a quarterly statement of self-assessed tax to be submitted by composition taxpayers.

With the extension of this facility to composition taxpayers, now over 35 lakhs taxpayers can file NIL returns offline through SMS, GSTN said.With the extension of this facility to composition taxpayers, now over 35 lakhs taxpayers can file NIL returns offline through SMS, GSTN said.

GST Network on Monday said it has launched the facility of filing quarterly returns by SMS for composition taxpayers with ‘NIL’ liability. Out of the total of 17.11 lakh taxpayers registered under the Composition Scheme, about 20 per cent or 3.5 lakh taxpayers are NIL return filers.

With this, composition taxpayers can now file NIL statement in Form GST CMP-08 through SMS and without logging in to the GST portal. CMP-08 is a quarterly statement of self-assessed tax to be submitted by composition taxpayers.

Related News

“Taxpayers are advised to send SMS in the prescribed format to avail the benefits,” GSTN said in a statement.
Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), which provides the IT backbone of GST system, have already provided the facility to file NIL GSTR-3B (monthly summary return filed by normal taxpayers) and NIL GSTR-1, (monthly or quarterly return filed by normal taxpayers to disclose their outward supplies along with their tax liability) to the taxpayers.

With the extension of this facility to composition taxpayers, now over 35 lakhs taxpayers can file NIL returns offline through SMS, GSTN said.

GST composition scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is up to Rs 1.5 crore. Under the scheme, manufacturers and traders are required to pay GST at 1 per cent, while it is 5 per cent for restaurants (which do not serve alcohol).

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Composition taxpayers with ‘NIL’ returns can file via SMS GSTN
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Compound interest waiver: 75% borrowers to benefit, to cost govt Rs 7,500 crore, says report
2Govt procures 151.17 lakh tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 crore so far this season
3India initiates probe into alleged dumping of low-density polyethylene from 6 countries